Simon Baker Opens Up About The Eye-Opening Experience Filming 'High Ground' On Sacred Indigenous Land
“It's unlike any other film”
High Ground Pictures
It's an Australian film like we've never seen before!
Aussie heartthrob Simon Baker caught up with the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi to talk all about his new film, High Ground.
They cover everything from the emotional journey of being a part of sacred Indigenous Australian ceremonies to battling crocodiles while on set in the Northern Territory!
Take a listen to the full chat below:
