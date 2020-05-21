Sia Just Revealed She Adopted Two Teenage Boys Last Year

Sia has today dropped some very exciting family news! The Aussie superstar has revealed that last year, she adopted two young men about to age out of the US foster care system.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Sia shared that the boys were both 18-years-old at the time.

“I actually adopted two sons last year…. they’re both 19-years-old now. They were ageing out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them.”

Asked about how her sons are coping with the pandemic, Sia said, “They are both finding it pretty difficult, one moreso than the other. But they're both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They're really doing a lot of educational stuff that's good for them."

Sia first mentioned adopting one son back in January during an interview with GQ while discussing her working relationship with Diplo.

“Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship, because he's super-duper hot," she told the magazine.

"This year I wrote him a text, and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship. If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'"

What a text!

Well, now she has a family of three! Congratulations, Sia!

