Show Your Support To A Local School Doing It Particularly Tough.

The South Arm Primary School Association are currently raising money via way of a raffle for their students to have a new play space.

They have 39 fantastic prizes up for grabs including donations from Wrest Point, Fullers Bookshop, Pedder Wilderness Lodge, Federation Artisan Chocolates and many more.

Each year the local South Arm community and school have an annual production under the banner of Piggery to raise money for the school.

However, this year due to the coronavirus their production event has had to be cancelled, impacting the small school greatly.



This is why the school association have put together a covid safe event by putting together this raffle.



If you would like to show your support, you can purchase a raffle ticket here!

Or if you would like to get in contact with the school you can head to their Facebook page or via their email [email protected]