Ever heard of skijoring?

Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts want to bring it to Canberra.

Skijoring is a Winter sport where a person on skis is pulled by a horse, or dog, another large strong animal, or a vehicle.

The name is derived from a Norwegian word meaning ski driving.

Wilko explains why he thinks Skojing should be brought in along Northbourne Avenue in the Winter.

See if you agree by listening here…