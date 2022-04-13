- Entertainment NewsShould Chocolate Be Kept In The Fridge Or Pantry? MasterChef's Melissa Leong Settles The Debate!
Should Chocolate Be Kept In The Fridge Or Pantry? MasterChef's Melissa Leong Settles The Debate!
What do you do?
It's the debate that never ends. Should chocolate be kept in the fridge of the pantry?
With Easter around the corner, RnB Fridays Mike E & Emma disagreed with each other - Mike E says pantry and Emma says the fridge.
So, we brought in a pro, MasterChef judge Melissa Leong to settle the debate once and for all!
Missed the chat? Here's where you should REALLY be keeping your chocolate:
Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:
Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android