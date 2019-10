Whether you've got some decluttering to do or are just in the mood for some retail therapy, take a stroll through the stalls and see what treasures you find at the Ute Beaut Car Boot Sale!

^ Me leaving the Ute Beaut Car Boot Sale

Channel your inner Marie Kondo and declutter your life by booking your very own stall, or find unique pre-loved and new items all throughout the day.

It's happening every 1st and 3rd Sunday from 8am - 1pm at Meeniyan Square.

Find out more HERE.