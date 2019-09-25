There's Something For The Whole Family!

If you're looking for a day out full of fun for the whole family, then look no more! The 4th annual Shoebox Revolution Family Funday is coming to the Central Coast on Sunday the 13th of October! The day will be held at The Entrance Community Centre from 10am, and the best part is - all the activities are free!

The kids can get involved with the Roundabout Circus, relax in the chill out area, get creative in the shoebox making workshop, work up a sweat in the inflatable obstacle course, challenge your loved ones at football darts and tame your hunger with some fairy floss, slushies, a sausage sizzle and more! There's something for everyone - including plaster painting, jumping castles, cake decorating, monster raffles and stacks more fun on the day! So bring the whole family along to be part of the magic!

What: The Shoebox Revolution Family Fun Day

When: Sunday 13th October | 10am-3pm

Where: The Entrance Community Centre

