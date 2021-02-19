Shepparton's Multi-Sport Weekend Is Back On!

Good news GV! The Shepparton Multi-Sport Weekend is going ahead next month.

Through a partnership between the Shepparton Runners Club, Shepparton Triathlon Club, Shepparton Running Festival Race Director, Steve Ayton & local event manager Liz Connick from Your Project Partner.

As Victoria begins to get back to normal, events are slowly rolling out including Shepparton's COVID safe Multi-Sport Weekend giving runners, cyclists and swimmers an opportunity to showcase their skills!

Event manager Liz Connick assures us that the event will be run within the recommended COVID safety guidelines.

“We will be working within the Victorian State Government Public Event Guidelines and with the support of Greater Shepparton City Council, Athletics Victoria and Triathlon Victoria, we will ensure the event is compliant. Our Tourism Industry relies strongly on scheduled events to attract visitors to our city and we have a long journey towards full recovery. After seeing cancellations of regional sporting events that were scheduled for February and March of this year, we felt we needed to test the water and see what a COVID Safe participation event would look like and find a way to move forward” - Liz Connick

The event will be kicking off on Saturday, March 6 until Sunday, March 7 and will include a bunch of events for people of all skillsets to enter including a 2km kids run at 4PM Saturday and the Goulburn Valley Fun Run at 7AM Sunday.

The fun run will feature the Athletes Foot 21km, The Furphy 14km and will wrap up with the Mint Digital 7km run. If you're brave enough to sign up, athletes will need to register online for all events through the Multi-Sport Weekend Facebook Page.

The event will be held at the Victoria Park Lake open space event area and will host all events using the lake, pathways and the precinct.

Shepparton Triathlon Club President Liam Moller says he is excited for athletes jump back onto the local competition scene.

“Shepparton Tri Club are excited to see the return of the Aquathlon event following a successful race environment last year. Triathlon Victoria have provided great support in continuing the State Championship race status, with the added benefit of being nominated a World Qualifying Event (WQE) for the Australian Age Group team. There is an event for all levels and interests and we look forward to welcoming participants back to competition after such a long break” - Liam Moller

This is a great opportunity for GV tourism to get back on track with visitors expected to flood the region and explore the great restaurants, cafes and local businesses GV has to offer.

Due to COVID recommendations, numbers for the event will be restricted for the safety of participants. So if you are hoping to join in on the fun, head to the Shepparton Multi-Sort Weekend Facebook page.

