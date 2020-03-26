Shepparton Local Wins $100,000 With Instant Scratch-Its

Here's some happy news during uncertain times!

A Shepparton local has confessed to feeling “all upside down” after scoring a $100,000 top prize on a $5 Crosswords Instant Scratch-Its ticket.



The winning ticket was purchased at Shepparton Plaza Lotto on High Street.



Sharing his excitement with an official from the Lott today, the Goulburn River local revealed his winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket had been given to him as a gift.



“I only play Instant Scratch-Its every now and again, so this win is a bit hard to believe!” he exclaimed.



When asked how he planned to enjoy his instant windfall, the generous father said he would be sharing the prize with his family.



Shepparton Plaza Lotto owner Cath Connor said she was thrilled a local to the area had won such a great prize.



“What a great time to win $100,000!” she exclaimed. “Congratulations to our winner and his family. We hope they enjoy their prize!”