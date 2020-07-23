Shepparton Foodshare Is In Need Of Staple Food Items!

Can you help?! Shepparton Foodshare needs your help to source food staples including rice, pasta, pasta sauce, UHT milk, cereal, breakfast spreads, muesli bars and snacks.

Grace Grieve, Shepparton Foodshare Coordinator, said these items are always difficult for us to source due to their long shelf life, however at the moment as a result of the COVID pandemic, it is even more difficult for them to get these items.

Grace said, “The COVID pandemic has added pressures that people have never experienced before. We are already hearing from some of the agencies that collect our food to distribute to the people they support, that they are seeing a real increase in people who are unable to buy food for themselves or their family.

"This may be due to job loss, reduced hours or bill shock. An increase was also seen, when schools were closed, to feed children who aren’t receiving food at home, as these children would normally rely on a school meals program.”

To help provide these much-needed items for the 100 agencies that collect food from Shepparton Foodshare to distribute to local people in need each week, Foodshare is asking for your assistance.

"We would be grateful if the community, when doing their weekly grocery shop would consider popping an extra few items in their trolly to donate to Foodshare," Ms Grieve said.

"For example, just $10 will buy enough pasta, UHT milk and breakfast spreads to put in 2 family food boxes.”

Food donations can be made at these locations:

Bicaro's Ristorante: 30 North Street, Shepparton - Tue – Sat, 5pm and 8pm

Shepparton Foodshare: 30 Young Street, Mooroopna - Mon – Thu, 8am–1pm.

If you are not able to purchase food to donate, but would still like to help, you can make a tax deductible donation via the Shepparton Foodshare website, sheppartonfoodshare.org.au.

