Shelley Craft Responds To Sharon And Ankur's Claims Of Being Unfairly Treated

The plot thickens...!

Article heading image for Shelley Craft Responds To Sharon And Ankur's Claims Of Being Unfairly Treated

Pics: Nine

Well, it’s safe to say the current season of The Block has been the most scandalous yet!

Host Shelley Craft joined the Hit Network to weigh in on House 3’s (Sharon and Ankur’s) claims of being judged more harshly than The Block’s other contestants.

Catch the chat:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: 

Nick Barrett

19 October 2022

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Block
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Block
Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Block
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs