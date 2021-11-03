She's Not Dead! We Know How Samantha Will Be Written Out Of The SATC Reboot

We finally know how Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) will be written out of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

Thankfully though, they're not killing Samantha off, but have other plans in store for her.

In fact, they're taking a leaf out of the real life relationship between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw).

Insiders have revealed that they're going to leave the show open for Kim's return, but will be playing it as a falling out between Samantha and Carrie to explain her absence.

Apparently, Carrie has fired Samantha as her publicist and they no longer talk, and we'll see Carrie's emotions play out during the show.

Meanwhile, we've been treated to sneak peeks of filming, as well as costumes and new characters bracing our screens (like a grown up Brady!) and finally, they have given us a date to lock in.

In a new video posted from the show's official Instagram, Sarah Jessica Parker told us when we can expect to see the series drop.

Gather the gals because And Just Like That will be dropping in December!

