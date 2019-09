Getting dumped on national TV is fun for absolutely no one, and neither is getting savagely trolled by certain interviewers the next day...

One sympathetic fan took to a post on Shameless Podcast's Facebook group last night to ask if Abbie's 'dry spell' was finally over after months of filmed foreplay between her and Matt Agnew.

See her response below.

We're happy for you, GF!

Abbie Reveals What Her Parents Said About That Saucy Beach Romp