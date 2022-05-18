Shawn Mendes Drops Cover Of Springsteen's 'Dancing In The Dark'

If your idea of a fun time is watching Shawn Mendes cover an iconic song while he takes his top on and off... you're in for a treat!

Shawn has appeared in a video for fashion label Tommy Hilfiger and given us his rendition of the Bruce Springsteen hit 'Dancing In The Dark'.

Here's the original, how did he do?

Last week, Tommy Hilfiger introduced its "Classics Reborn" Summer 2022 global campaign, with Shawn selected to model the 1985 Program collection.