Shawn Mendes Announces His New Album Is Full Of Love Songs For Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is back in our lives in a big way - one of the actual real things we're thankful for in 2020 and during a virtual event today to launch his new single 'Wonder' he made the most adorable announcement.

When asked by a fan if his album will have love songs for his girlfriend Camila Cabello, he had this to say...

Naww bless him!

Shawn also treated the audience to a spin of his new track 'Wonder' of his upcoming album of the same name.

You can get your hands on 'Wonder' here.

