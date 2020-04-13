Sharon Strzelecki Is Here To Document Our COVID-19 Struggles Through Song

Magda Szubanski has stepped into the character of queen Sharon Strzelecki once again, this time, to send a big shout out to all our healthcare workers fighting to save lives during this pandemic.

In her famous netball uniform and with the help go some healthcare workers from around the country, Sharon showed off her moves and vocals with a special COVID-19 rendition of Soft Cell’s ‘Tainted Love’.

Take a look:

"Noice, strong, courageous. A special Sharon shout out to all our healthcare workers, on the frontline and behind the scenes," she wrote on Facebook.

"To paraphrase Sir Elton John: “I know it’s not much, but it’s the best I can do. My gift is my dance and... this one’s for you."

You're a legend, Sharon!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.