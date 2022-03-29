Sexy & Single? Love Island Australia Is Casting For Their Next Season!

If you're ready to hit the ground running for LuRv in 2022, then you have to know Love Island Australia is casting now for season 4!

Last year saw Aussie islanders look for love on home soil for the first time, and it was a season full of drama and cute moments.

Now, you can apply to be an islander for 2022, so it's time to prepare your best "I GOT A TEXT!".

Here's what the official application says:

Love is back on the agenda.

Do you have the smile, sex appeal and sass it takes to be an Islander?

How do you feel about enjoying your very own long hot summer of romance?

Love Island will be back for 2022 and we're now on the lookout for singles from across the country to take part.

Once again, our Islanders will take up residence in a spectacular luxury villa in the hope of finding love.

So, if you are sexy, young AND SINGLE, aged 19 – 30, and ready to join 'Love Island', Apply Here.

And remember, you must be warm, honest, open and truly looking for love.

Sound good? So, you're keen to start your Love Island Australia journey, you can apply here!

