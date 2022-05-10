Sex Education Cast Reacts To Ncuti Gatwa's New Gig As Doctor Who

It’s the news that broke the internet over the weekend – Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as the next iteration of the time-travelling lead in Doctor Who!

The 29-year-old star, who portrays Eric Effiong in our favourite Netflix series, will be the 14th actor to portray the UK’s most popular Time Lord, replacing Jodie Whittaker after a four-year run.

With the Sex Ed cast being close friends off-camera, it was only a matter of time before they chimed in on Gatwa’s fresh gig.

Here are their (exceedingly wholesome) reactions:

Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee Gibbs)

Aimee reacted to Ncuti’s new gig in the cutest way possible, making a cheeky joke while they co-presented a BAFTA award.

Taking to the stage on the same day he was announced to be the next Doctor, she asked her Sex Ed co-star a simple knock-knock joke, which went exactly as you would expect.

Asa Butterfield (Otis Milburn)

Emma Mackey (Maeve Wiley)

Gillian Anderson (Jean Milburn)

Sami Outalbali (Rahim Harrack)

Simone Ashley (Olivia Hanan)

While an exact date hasn't been set, we can expect to see Ncuti in the Tardis at some point in 2023.

