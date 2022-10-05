Severe Weather Warnings For Heavy Rain And Flash Flooding Issued Across Eastern States

Australia's eastern states are preparing for heavy rainfall with a month's worth of rain expected to fall in some areas over the coming days.

Thunderstorms struck Darwin on Tuesday, while parts of South Australia were lashed by heavy rainfall, and rain was recorded overnight in Victoria.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Further storms are expected to hit central and southern Queensland, central and western New South Wales as well as the NSW South Coast, north-western Victoria, and northwest Tasmania.

Flood watches have been issued across these states, with authorities particularly concerned for central and western NSW with many river systems already in flood.

"Many communities that recently experienced flooding or are currently in flood will likely see rivers rise in the coming week," the Bureau said in a release.

"The ground remains saturated, and any additional rainfall will cause streams and rivers to rise."

Meantime, authorities are concerned about the safety of racegoers ahead of this weekend's Bathurst 1000 event, with more than 200,000 supercar enthusiasts expected to attend.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.