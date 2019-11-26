Severe Weather Warning: Thunderstorms Will Bring Large Hailstones & Winds To Sydney

The wild weather seems to never end.

While fires burn up north, and off the back of yesterday’s thunderstorm, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Weather Warning across Sydney and parts of Blue Mountains/Hawkesbury, Gosford/Wyong, Wollondilly/Wingecarribee and Greater Wollongong areas.

The warning reads:

“The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 12:30 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Camden, Campbelltown, Penrith and Picton. These thunderstorms are moving towards the east. They are forecast to affect Hornsby, Parramatta, Sutherland, Sydney Olympic Park, Richmond and Liverpool by 1:00 pm and Sydney City, Sydney Airport, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Mona Vale and waters off Bondi Beach by 1:30 pm.

"Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely."

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

A separate warning has also been issued for Hunter, Metropolitan, Illawarra, South Coast, Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands, South West Slopes, Snowy Mountains, Australian Capital Territory and parts of Mid North Coast, North West Slopes and Plains and Central West Slopes and Plains Forecast Districts.

