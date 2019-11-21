Severe Weather Warning Issued For Melbourne

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of Melbourne.

Today's cool change will be accompanied by damaging winds, warn the weather bureau.

The BOM has issues a severe thunderstorm warning for the Melbourne area, including people in Port Phillip waters, Western Port, Mornington Peninsula, Inner, South East, Western and parts of Inner East, Northern, Outer East and Geelong and Bellarine Peninsula Local Warning Areas.

Today peaked at 40C, making it Melbourne's hottest November day ever, with a Code Red bushfire danger issued for some parts of the state.

