Set Up Your Own @Home Fun Run And Help Raise Money For Families In Need

If you are looking for the ultimate at home activity for you and your family, then we’ve found it!

Introducing the @Home Fun Run, a collaboration between School Fun Run, The Smith Family, 4040 Creative, Ruby Communications and Everydayhero to raise funds for families in need.

The @Home Fun Run is a fun run held at your own home. The idea is to create an obstacle course with your family or members of your household, and then spend time together running it.

You can get creative, using your backyard, toys and equipment you might already own or simply just the furniture inside your home. It's all about using your imagination!

As well as being heaps of fun, you can also fundraise for The Smith Family Learning For Life program and their Toy & Book Appeal.

Head to athomefunrun.com.au for more information and to register now. The inaugural @Home Fun Run will be held on Friday, June 12 - but you can also run your course before or after this date!

Here are some great examples of how to set up your Fun Run Course: