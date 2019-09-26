Sephora Finally Confirms Rundle Mall Opening Date

Sephora is officially coming to Adelaide!

After months of hype and speculation, we have confirmation that Sephora's Rundle Mall store will open on Thursday October 10 at 9am.

Here are all the details you need to know from the official Facebook event:

7am

PRE-LAUNCH PARTY

Join the line flash makeovers, beauty samples and more.



8am

Talk tips and trends with Sephora's National Artistry Lead, Alphie Sadsad and some of Australia's top beauty influencers.



9am

Be one of the first 100 beauty lovers in line to receive a Anastasia Beverly Hills, Modern Renaissance Eye shadow Palette valued at $76.*



Next 400 will receive an Anastasia Beverly Hills, Sugar Glow Highlighter Palette valued at $74.*



Also receive a SEPHORA makeup bag with the spend of $120 or more.**



And of course shop the latest and greatest from brands like Huda Beauty, tarte and FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna.



STORE ADDRESS



90 Rundle Mall, Adelaide SA 5000.

Store located next to Lululemon

We can't wait for this!

