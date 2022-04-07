'Selling Sunset' Star Shows Off Her New Face Tattoo

Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith has added to her body art portfolio with four fresh tattoos!

The 45-year-old real estate agent took to Instagram to flaunt her new ink, with the stand-out piece being the one adorning her jawline.

Her jaw tattoo says ‘Invincible’.

“Go hard or go home. Yes, technically it’s a face tattoo. You can see it only when I look up, though! I’m crazy, y’all! But not totally crazy!” she captioned the post.

The mum-of-two also showed off her new ear tattoo, a tattoo of the word ‘Mom’ near her left-hand thumb, and the word ‘Pray’ split between the undersides of both hands.

Selling Sunset Season 5 will be hitting Netflix on April 22nd.

