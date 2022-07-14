- Entertainment NewsSelling Sunset Star Heather Rae Young Is Expecting Her First Child With Tarek El Moussa
Selling Sunset Star Heather Rae Young Is Expecting Her First Child With Tarek El Moussa
Congrats!
Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) is expecting her first child with husband, Tarek El Moussa!
The star shared the news on Instagram alongside photos from a pregnancy photoshoot, with the caption, "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍"
Check out their adorable pictures below:
Heather previously opened up in February about her fertility journey.
"Egg freezing update: I have 5 follicles in total that are growing but one of them doesn’t look like it’ll be mature enough to extract so 2 that are strong and 2 that are still growing. Planning on doing the retrieval this weekend based on tomorrow’s ultrasound. This process isn’t easy and isn’t ideal but I’m trying to have a positive mindset about it so if any of you guys are going through this or have already gone through this drop your advice/success stories in the comments- I would love to hear them 🤍"
We're so happy for Heather & Tarek!
