Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Is Making Her Way To Australia!

If you're a fan of Selling Sunset on Netflix, then you have to know that our fave, Chrishell Stause is making her way Down Under!

The star took to her Instagram stories today revealing that's she's "finally checking this off my bucket list".

She then asked for recommendations for the best hotel in Sydney's Surry Hills area.

Someone then responded to her question box asking if she will be making her way to Melbourne, which Chrishell confirmed.

"Yes! But already have that one sorted," she wrote.

We know that Chrishell is close with Aussie musician G Flip, and there have been rumours swirling that they're in a romantic relationship!

The two have been spotted flirting in Instagram comments and have been posting selfies together.

So is Chrishell coming to hang with G Flip?! The plot thickens!

But, we can't wait to have Selling Sunset royalty come to Australia. We can't blame her for wanting to!

