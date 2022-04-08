Selling Sunset Season 5 Trailer Shows Chrishell & Jason's Relationship Unfold!

Selling Sunset is officially returning this month, and we're ready for more listings AND more drama. We're lookin' at you, Christine.

Finally, we have a trailer to show you! So, what can we expect? New loves. Old foes. A fresh face. With the luxury market on fire, competition comes to a boil at the brokerage. Who'll shine — and who'll stumble?

Check it out here:

In the trailer, we look into the relationship of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, which comes to light, as well as the drama continuing with Selling Sunset villain, Christine Quinn.

It looks like Christine could be on her last legs at The Oppenheim Group, as tensions heighten.

Plus, Mary Fitzgerald gets a promotion as a manager and we see the introduction of a new agent, Chelsea Lazkani! It's all happening this season and we cannot wait!

Don't miss Selling Sunset season 5, coming to Netflix on April 22.

