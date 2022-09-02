Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Calls Out Season 6 Co-Star For Being Fake!

We're getting season 6 Selling Sunset drama before the show has even AIRED! But we're so here for it.

Chrishell Stause has called out one of her co-stars for being fake and wanting camera time, eek!

In an Instagram story posted on September 1, Chrishell went off on the mystery co-star writing, "The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15 mins girl but leave my business out of it."

Now, one thing we DO know is that it can't be enemy #1 Christine Quinn, as she's left the show before season 6 began filming.

But wait, there's more!

In another Instagram story, Chrishell wrote, "Screenshots have been archived for this very moment. Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now – not before – when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake 💩 If you want camera time-JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle. But don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up excited for you."

While Stause didn't name her co-star, she told fans that they'd be able to figure it out.

"You guys are smart. I think you will see who is need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15 mins."

Could it be one of the newbies Bre Tiesi or Nicole Young? We'll have to wait and see!

Missing MAFS? Hear all about the new dating show for SIBLINGS below!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android