Selling Sunset Fans Think Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Have Already Broken Up

Selling Sunset is an absolute hit on Netflix and here at the Hit Network, we're a little bit obsessed. Well ok, A LOT obsessed.

If you call yourself a fan, you would be aware of the relationship that has formed between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, which was shocking to all of us. Seriously, we're still processing it.

Season 4 recently came out and they didn't touch on the relationship, which we're sure they're leaving for season 5, but it seems like maybe things aren't looking great for the couple.

In a post on Reddit, a fan thinks they might have cracked that Chrishell & Jason have broken up. Here's what they found.

“Nov 15th: She shares in her stories that she put up a stocking for each member of the house. Chrishell, Jason, Gracie, Niko, and Zelda (you can also see the names on the stockings). The human's stockings are the big solid red ones, the kids are the checkered ones (the girls have red & Niko has blue). As you can see the stockings take up the entire rod.

“Today, Dec 14th: She shared in her stories a feature of her and Gracie for PETA. In the same story, if you pause and look in the background, you can see that there's only one red checkered stocking (Gracie's) and one solid red one (Chrishell's)."

Uh oh.

So are they or aren't they? We'll have to keep waiting to find out!

