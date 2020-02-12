Selena Gomez Has Debuted A New Look And We Have Questions

Selena Gomez has only really played around with her look a few times. We know her for her luscious brunette locks (apart from that half a second she went blonde) but now the singer has debuted a new look.

Sel took to her Insta to show off her new curly locks and it poses a few questions. Is this her natural hair, did it take long to do, is she using a tong, was that a diffuser? So many important questions.

You can bet if we try to do it ourselves, it will be a hot mess!

