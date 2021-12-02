Selena Gomez' Celeb BFF To Join Only Murders In The Building For Season 2!

Hopefully you've seen Only Murders In The Building on Disney+ by now! Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, this mystery-comedy is not only fantastic viewing, but it's about to get better!

First of all, if you're not sure what it's about, here's the synopsis:

Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realise a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late.

Here's the trailer for season 1:

Now that we've finished season 1, and there's a second season coming our way with a brand new character!

Alice will be the name of the new character and is described as, "a posh person with inside knowledge about the art world."

Not only that, but she will play a central part in the mystery for season 2.

So, who is it? It's none other than Selena's BFF Cara Delevingne!

Cara shared the announcement on her Instagram with the caption, "SO EXCITED"

We can't wait to see Cara's character Alice come to life! We'll keep you updated on when you can expect season 2.

