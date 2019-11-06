See Queen Latifah Play Ursula In The Little Mermaid Live!

Before we see the remake of The Little Mermaid in cinemas, we have a feast for our eyes... the live action of the film! The special aired in the US last night and we got to see the one and only Queen Latifah as the evil Ursula.

The performer is no stranger to singing on screen, we last saw her as Matron Mamma Morton in the movie adaption of Chicago. When it comes to playing the tentacled witch under the sea, Queen Latifah stole the voice show.

Oh so many memories!

We cannot wait to see the film adaption of the much loved cartoon!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!