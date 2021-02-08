See Miley Cyrus Rock Out At Her Super Bowl Pre-show

We saw Miley Cyrus preparing for her TikTok Tailgate pre-Super Bowl show late last week by running and singing on a treadmill and now we see why.

The singer smashed it out of the park when it came to her performance as she embodied the ultimate rock star.

Check her out belting out 'Heart Of Glass'...

Miley was also joined on stage by rock icon Billy Idol to perform their song 'Night Crawling'.

Now we're ready for The Weeknd to perform at the half time show!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!