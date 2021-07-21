See Mariah Carey's Daughter Transform Into Her Mum In First Modelling Gig

It truly was only a matter of time before the next generation of celebrity children made their way into the spotlight. This time it's Mariah Carey's adorable daughter Monroe.

The pint-sized star has transformed into a 'mini-Mimi' for her first modelling gig with children's clothing label OshKosh B'gosh.

Monroe appears in a new campaign, channelling the stardom of her well-known Mum.

Is this the start of big things to come? We think so!

21 July 2021

