See Mariah Carey's Daughter Transform Into Her Mum In First Modelling Gig
Wow!
It truly was only a matter of time before the next generation of celebrity children made their way into the spotlight. This time it's Mariah Carey's adorable daughter Monroe.
The pint-sized star has transformed into a 'mini-Mimi' for her first modelling gig with children's clothing label OshKosh B'gosh.
Monroe appears in a new campaign, channelling the stardom of her well-known Mum.
Is this the start of big things to come? We think so!
