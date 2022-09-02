See Harry Styles Reaction When A Chicken Nuggie Hit Him On Stage

Loool

There may be a bit of drama floating around about Harry Styles, his relationship with Olivia Wilde and their upcoming movie 'Don't Worry Darling' but that doesn't seem to have dampened his spirits.

... and neither can a chicken nugget.

Haz was on stage recently when a fan pegged a nuggie at him and his reaction was priceless!

Looool!

We love that.

