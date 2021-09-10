See Ed Sheeran Dance Around In Some VERY Tight Silver Pants In His New Video

Ed Sheeran has domination of the music charts with the release of his new song 'Shivers', an upbeat track with an even better video.

In the clip we see Ed channeling his best Elton John impersonation AND he gives us a moment with some tear-away pants, revealing a rather tight-fitting costume underneath!

You can get your hands on 'Shivers' here.

