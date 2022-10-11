Security Breach At Adelaide Airport Causes Major Travel Delays

A security breach at Adelaide airport has caused major delays among passengers on Tuesday morning.

The airport was evacuated at around 10AM this morning after a piece of security equipment malfunctioned.

Passengers were escorted out of the airport until the matter was resolved. 

The airport reopened a short time later but required all passengers to be rescreened causing huge lines and major delays.

Adelaide Airport in a statement advised passengers to contact their airlines for potential delays.

"An orderly evacuation of the terminal has been undertaken and re-screening of passengers has commenced," the airport said.

"There are likely to be some flight delays as a result, and passengers are asked to check with their carrier for up-to-the-minute flight information. We thank you for your patience and understanding."

The airport has since opened back up and flights have recommenced.

