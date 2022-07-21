Second Meningococcal Case Identified In South Australia This Week

A second case of meningococcal disease has been identified in a 28-year-old in Adelaide.

Authorities have confirmed the person has been admitted to hospital in a stable condition and they have identified the people who have had contact with the case.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Adelaide Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

SA Health has identified those who had contact with the patient, with seven people directed to receive clearance antibiotics.

It comes only days after a toddler from regional South Australia died after contracting meningococcal.

SA Health said on Tuesday that a two-year-old from rural SA had contracted the disease, with the strain identified as serogroup B.

So far this year, there have been eight cases of meningococcal reported in SA, compared with six cases recorded at the same time last year.

All of the cases in 2022 have been identified as serogroup B.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr