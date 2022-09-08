Second Man Wanted Over Stabbing Dies From Self-Inflicted Stab Wounds

The second brother believed to be involved in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in Canada has died from self-inflicted stab wounds after being arrested by authorities on Thursday.

Police have arrested the second of two brothers suspected of stabbing and killing 10 people in the province of Saskatchewan earlier this week.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the two men are alleged to have stabbed multiple people across several locations.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Damien Sanderson and his 30-year-old brother Myles Sanderson.

Police first located 31-year-old Damien Sanderson on Monday who was believed to have been stabbed to death.

It has not yet been confirmed whether his brother has anything to do with his death.

Police revealed in a statement that they had since taken Myles Anderson into custody in relation to the stabbings.

“Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, Saskatchewan, at approximately 3:30 p.m. today,” police said.

“There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation.”

The two men are alleged to have launched a frenzied stabbing attack across an indigenous community, killing 10 people and injuring 15 others.'

