Second Death Reported In Northern NSW Floods, As High Tide Arrives

A second woman has been confirmed to have lost her life in the northern NSW floods.

NSW Police confirmed the tragic fatality in a statement, revealing her body was found inside a South Lismore home.

The first flood-related death in NSW was reported on Tuesday, when a woman in her 80s was found on Ewing Street around 10:20 am.

It comes as the town of Ballina have been issued with an evacuation warning, as waterways peak due to the arrival of high tide.

In Ballina, the banks of the Richmond River has now burst open, leaving many homes and residents stranded or caught in the floods.

Illawarra Highway has closed both ends, according to NSW road services.

Fears the flood damage will reach parts of Sydney and the south coast of NSW, who are bracing for a day of severe wet weather.

The Warragamba Dam is the primary water supply for the major city, and reached its level capacity overnight.

Warragamba Dam has started to spill over, as Sydney and the NSW South Coast brace for a day of severe weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued further flood warnings, including Upper Nepean at Menangle, the Hawkesbury River at Richmond and Windsor and the Colo River at Upper Colo.

