Seb Spills The Tea On Life With Lizzie Outside Of The Experiment

MAFS producers have once again taken the experiment to another level, inviting MAFS participants to sit down and watch each-other's audition videos and as you can probably imagine, there was plenty of cringe-worthy footage in-store.

One of the most surprising auditions came from MAFS bride Lizzie, who appeared to be a completely different person on tape, leaving Seb understandably, a little confused.

Lately, sparks have been flying between the couple and MAFS fans are rejoicing over their apparent romance! The Hit Network's Pacey & Mak want to find out whether the romance is as real as it appears on our screens, if the couple are still a thing and how Seb felt about Lizzie's surprising audition.

