Seasoned Helicopter Pilot Dies Battling Northern Tasmania Blaze

An experienced helicopter pilot has died while attempting to fight raging bushfires across Northern Tasmania.

The 41-year-old man passed away on Monday afternoon while waterbombing Northern Tasmanian fires.

The aircraft crashed into a vacant paddock near Pipers Brook Road while fighting the blaze.

Emergency services were sent to the field at around 3:20PM with the man passing away at the scene shortly after.

Tasmania Fire Service acting deputy chief Jeff Harper said the man had been working hard to keep Tasmanians safe.

"From my understanding he was an experienced helicopter pilot that has been involved in multiple Tasmanian incidents," he said.

"It's a tragic loss and TFS's heart goes out to the man's family and friends. All of our pilots form close bonds with the teams that support them and the ground crews they support.

"He'd been working tirelessly to keep the Lebrina and Pipers Brook communities safe over the last few days."

An official cause for the crash has yet to be determined and is currently being investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

According to Mr Harper, ample support is being provided to other members of the fire service team.

Emergency fire service teams have been fighting the Lebrina blaze since last week which was sparked during a planned burn-off.

