Search Underway For Woman Who Fell Overboard From Cruise Ship

A search is currently underway off South Australia’s south-east coast for a woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship.

Carnival Australia said the young woman was travelling with a family member before falling overboard at around 11.30pm on Tuesday.

Police said the ship was passing Cappa Jaffa at the time.

PolAir and an Australian Maritime Authority Challenger aircraft from Melbourne are currently conducting the search.

The cruise ship is also assisting the search, which is being conducted in five metre seas, while local SES crews are on standby.

A Carnival Australia spokesperson said the woman's family member was "being cared for by our onboard team while every effort is being made to find this guest".

"This is an incredibly distressing situation for all involved including for our remaining guests and crew," the spokesperson said.

