Search to Find Winner of $834k Lotto Prize

The search is on to find a Tasmanian who took out division one lotto on Saturday totalling $834,643.56.

The winning ticket was one of seven division one winning entries in TattsLotto.

The prize has not been claimed, and the ticket was registered, so the winner of the prize pool remains a mystery.

The ticket was purchased at Kings Meadow News and Lotto on Hobart Road in Launceston.

This comes after Launceston was named the third luckiest city in Tasmania for lotto wins in the past 12 months, after the city recorded two division one wins totalling $1.3 million.

Burnie came in at second with two wins worth $3.65 million, and Devonport taking out top spot for luckiest city with two wins totalling $4.5 million.

