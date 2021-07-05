Search For Survivors Continues In Japan After Deadly Landslide Wipes Through Resort City

A desperate rescue is underway in Japan after a deadly landslide lashed the holiday town of Atami.

Torrential rains triggered the devastating mudslide on Sunday killing two women.

19 people were rescued in the hot-spring resort town, while 20 more are still missing.

More than 130 homes have been destroyed, along with innumerable vehicles buried in the muddy sludge, which spanned 120 metres wide at some points.

Rescue operations have been hampered by heavy rains, forcing emergency crews to abandon the mission several times with smaller landslide alerts issued.

Post

More deluges are anticipated in the coming days with Japan's annual rainy season set to beat down for weeks to come.

