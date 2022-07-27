Search For Missing Fisherman Enters Fourth Day

The search for missing Perth fisherman Ian Gray has officially entered its fourth day with authorities beginning to fear the worst.

The 46-year-old went missing after heading out on a fishing trip by himself off the Green Head coast.

WA Police Senior Constable Brendan Byrne said authorities are becoming increasingly concerned for Mr Gray’s wellbeing.

"Police do hold grave fears for his welfare and we're doing everything in our best efforts to find Mr Gray," - Brendan Byrne

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

"There have been some items of interest located on the shoreline but it's been confirmed that it's not linked to Mr Gray or Mr Gray's boat."

Police have since expanded the search for Mr Gray, deploying air units from the local airport while ground crews have continued to search nearby beaches.

A local skydiving business have provided the fuel required for further air searches of the area.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.