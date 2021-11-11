Search For Missing Diver Matthew Phillips Continues In Lancelin

Police are refusing to give up hope as the marine search operation for the father of two Matthew Phillips missing off Lancelin, north of Perth, continues.

The forty-nine-year-old was last seen at his Sorrento home on Monday morning at 10 am.

Police believe the experienced kitesurfer and free diver travelled to Lancelin that same day as his car was located on Tuesday in the town’s foreshore with diving equipment missing. But police are not “100 per cent” sure is Phillips entered the water.

Fifty emergency services personnel and local volunteers are involved in the search effort, including police watercraft and aircraft, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority jet and Department of Fisheries boats. Authorities are also scouring through CCTV footage as well as beaches and sand dunes.

WA Police Inspector Alyson Brett said nine police divers have been out targeting some of the areas where they know Mr Phillips usually dives.

"He's very, very experienced and we're very, very hopeful that we will find him safely," she said.

Mr Phillips friend Adrian confirmed his extensive diving experience stating that he has spent a lot of time in the water.

“He’s done some of the toughest fishing you’ll ever see in your life. Long haul line fishing, diving, scuba diving…”

Mr Phillips is described as about 182 centimetres tall, bald with blue eyes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them immediately on 131 444.

