Search For Allegedly Murdered Father Of Three Steps Up A Notch

Dozens of additional police and extra resources have headed southwest of Pemberton as the search for a well-known father of three, who was allegedly murdered, deepens.

On August 27, Tony Ditri from Pemberton was reported missing when he did not return home from a trip to the local tip.

John Della Franca, 64, is facing court accused of murdering Mr Ditri on the day he went missing but a body is yet to be recovered.

Last weeks search included the dam on Franca’s property and homestead which included the majority of Warren River close to where Mr Ditri’s abandoned truck was discovered a day after his appearance.

WA Police homicide squad Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine says the search will now enter a critical second phase.

“The police air wing is searching areas of the Warren River, mounted police are searching along routes of interest, a squad of police recruits and their supervisors are searching areas of dense bushland,” he said.

Sgt Blaine revealed the search had been “slow going” with zero visibility in the Warren River and dense bushland being “very, very thick”.

Anybody with information is encouraged to come forward and call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or their local police and pass on that information.

