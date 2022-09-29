Search For Alleged Shooter Enters Third Day

The search for an alleged gunman has reached its third day with police continuing to search through southern Tasmania.

The suspect is alleged to have shot at two police cars on Monday night near New Norfolk before fleeing the scene.

The police cars were on route to an alleged domestic violence incident.

No police officers were injured in the shooting.

Police are now searching for 33-year-old Robert George Greig in relation to the shooting and have expanded their search to include a helicopter, specialist police officers and drones.

Emergency services have already searched several homes in the Brighton and Elderslie area on Wednesday and are searching for Greig’s blue Holden Colorado 4WD.

Police are warning anyone who sees Greig to refrain from approaching him.

"Police want to resolve this incident safely for everyone, including Mr Greig, responding police officers and the community," Commander Tim Dooley said on Thursday.

