Search Continues For Missing Man Lost In Floodwaters

The search for a 52-year-old man who went missing in flood waters while looking for livestock is continuing in the Fraser coast region this afternoon.

According to Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll, the man was searching for stock alongside his family this morning when he entered flood waters and failed to return.

"Two female persons are OK, but unfortunately they got into strife and a male person, a 52-year-old male person, is currently missing," she said.

"Can I please ask, do not go into flooded waters, do not cross those flooded causeways at all.

As police search for the missing man, a 14-year-old girl is also still missing after being swept into floodwaters on Saturday in the Gympie area.

The Maryborough area flooded after more than 600 millimetres of rain fell over a 24-hour period, prompting emergency services to make an emergency declaration, warning residents to stay away from flooded areas.

This was lifted today for the Maryborough CBD as disaster recovery teams continue recovery missions throughout the area.

